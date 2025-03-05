Army visits Berger and Holy Cross

Army Black Knights (21-6, 13-4 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (18-10, 11-6 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts Army after Lindsay Berger scored 22 points in Holy Cross’ 67-60 victory against the Bucknell Bison.

The Crusaders have gone 8-4 at home. Holy Cross ranks second in the Patriot in team defense, giving up 57.1 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Black Knights are 13-4 against Patriot opponents. Army is seventh in the Patriot scoring 25.9 points per game in the paint led by Kya Smith averaging 12.0.

Holy Cross is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.2% Army allows to opponents. Army averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Holy Cross gives up.

The Crusaders and Black Knights match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Berger is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Crusaders. Meg Cahalan is averaging 12.0 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Trinity Hardy is shooting 43.9% and averaging 13.3 points for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 58.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.