Army takes on Lafayette in Patriot Tournament

Lafayette Leopards (10-20, 7-12 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (22-6, 14-4 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Army and Lafayette play in the Patriot Tournament.

The Black Knights’ record in Patriot play is 14-4, and their record is 8-2 in non-conference games. Army ranks fourth in the Patriot with 14.0 assists per game led by Trinity Hardy averaging 3.0.

The Leopards are 7-12 in Patriot play. Lafayette averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Army’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.1 per game Army gives up.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kya Smith is averaging 7.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kay Donahue is averaging 9.6 points for the Leopards. Sauda Ntaconayigize is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 58.6 points, 23.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

