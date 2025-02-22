Army takes home win streak into matchup with Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (14-11, 9-5 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (19-5, 11-3 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts Bucknell looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Black Knights have gone 9-3 at home. Army is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Bison are 9-5 in conference games. Bucknell is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

Army makes 40.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Bucknell has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Hardy is averaging 13.4 points and 2.1 steals for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sophia Sabino is averaging 7.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Bison. Ashley Sofilkanich is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 65.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.