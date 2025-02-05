Army hosts Kenney and Holy Cross

Holy Cross Crusaders (11-12, 3-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (12-10, 6-4 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Army after Caleb Kenney scored 25 points in Holy Cross’ 69-67 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Black Knights have gone 9-3 at home. Army has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Crusaders are 3-7 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross has a 3-6 record against opponents above .500.

Army averages 75.0 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 71.0 Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Rucker is averaging 17.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Black Knights. Josh Scovens is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Max Green is averaging 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.