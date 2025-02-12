Army faces Loyola (MD) following Ericson’s 28-point showing

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-14, 2-9 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (16-5, 8-3 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts Loyola (MD) after Reese Ericson scored 28 points in Army’s 75-65 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Black Knights have gone 8-3 at home. Army is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Greyhounds have gone 2-9 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) allows 60.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Army scores 63.2 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 60.4 Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Army allows.

The Black Knights and Greyhounds meet Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Hardy is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Black Knights. Ericson is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

Laura Salmeron is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Amandine Amorich is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 64.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.