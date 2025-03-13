Army Black Knights play in Patriot Tournament against the Bucknell Bison

Bucknell Bison (17-13, 12-7 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (23-6, 15-4 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Army squares off against Bucknell in the Patriot Tournament.

The Black Knights have gone 15-4 against Patriot opponents, with an 8-2 record in non-conference play. Army is the best team in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 56.0 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Bison are 12-7 in Patriot play. Bucknell averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Army is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 38.3% Bucknell allows to opponents. Bucknell has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Army won 69-54 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Sam Tillson led Army with 17 points, and Ashley Sofilkanich led Bucknell with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Hardy is averaging 13.4 points and 2.1 steals for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Sofilkanich is scoring 19.9 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bison. Isabella King is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.