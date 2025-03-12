Army Black Knights and Bucknell Bison square off in Patriot Tournament

Bucknell Bison (17-13, 12-7 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (23-6, 15-4 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Army faces Bucknell in the Patriot Tournament.

The Black Knights have gone 15-4 against Patriot teams, with an 8-2 record in non-conference play. Army is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bison’s record in Patriot games is 12-7. Bucknell has a 6-11 record against opponents over .500.

Army averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Bucknell gives up. Bucknell has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Army won 69-54 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Sam Tillson led Army with 17 points, and Ashley Sofilkanich led Bucknell with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Ericson is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 10.9 points. Trinity Hardy is averaging 12.8 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Sofilkanich is averaging 19.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 blocks for the Bison. Reese Zemitis is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.