Arkansas takes on Missouri following Higginbottom’s 22-point outing

Missouri Tigers (13-16, 2-12 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-20, 2-12 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts Missouri after Izzy Higginbottom scored 22 points in Arkansas’ 94-54 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Razorbacks are 7-9 in home games. Arkansas averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tigers have gone 2-12 against SEC opponents. Missouri averages 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Arkansas scores 67.4 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 66.1 Missouri allows. Missouri averages 69.2 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 78.7 Arkansas allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Higginbottom is averaging 23.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Razorbacks. Phoenix Stotijn is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Slaughter is shooting 50.2% and averaging 15.6 points for the Tigers. Ashton Judd is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 1-9, averaging 61.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.