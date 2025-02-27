Arkansas State visits UL Monroe after Nelson’s 30-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (21-9, 12-5 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-23, 3-14 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits UL Monroe after Izaiyah Nelson scored 30 points in Arkansas State’s 83-64 victory against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Warhawks are 5-10 in home games. UL Monroe has a 4-12 record against opponents above .500.

The Red Wolves are 12-5 in conference matchups. Arkansas State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UL Monroe is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 39.9% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than UL Monroe allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Bolden is scoring 13.3 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Warhawks. Coltie Young is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Joseph Pinion averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Nelson is averaging 14.6 points and 11.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

