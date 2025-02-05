Arkansas State visits Marshall following Nelson’s 23-point outing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-5, 9-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (14-10, 7-4 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State faces Marshall after Izaiyah Nelson scored 23 points in Arkansas State’s 85-74 victory against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Thundering Herd are 11-3 in home games. Marshall averages 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Red Wolves are 9-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

Marshall averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State scores 7.6 more points per game (78.9) than Marshall gives up to opponents (71.3).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obinna Anochili-Killen is shooting 54.1% and averaging 13.4 points for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Terrance Ford Jr. is averaging 8.4 points and 4.4 assists for the Red Wolves. Taryn Todd is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.