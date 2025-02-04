Arkansas State visits Marshall after Nelson’s 23-point performance

Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-5, 9-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (14-10, 7-4 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State faces Marshall after Izaiyah Nelson scored 23 points in Arkansas State’s 85-74 win against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Thundering Herd have gone 11-3 at home. Marshall is third in the Sun Belt scoring 75.5 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Red Wolves have gone 9-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Marshall averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Marshall gives up.

The Thundering Herd and Red Wolves face off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Dawson is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 13.1 points. Jalen Speer is shooting 50.5% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

Terrance Ford Jr. is averaging 8.4 points and 4.4 assists for the Red Wolves. Taryn Todd is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.