Arkansas State visits Kent State after Pinion’s 21-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-6, 9-3 Sun Belt) at Kent State Golden Flashes (14-8, 5-5 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits Kent State after Joseph Pinion scored 21 points in Arkansas State’s 77-72 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Golden Flashes have gone 6-4 in home games. Kent State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Red Wolves are 6-4 on the road. Arkansas State is the Sun Belt leader with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Rashaud Marshall averaging 4.3.

Kent State is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 39.7% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State scores 14.2 more points per game (78.6) than Kent State allows (64.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: VonCameron Davis is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Taryn Todd is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Pinion is averaging 14.9 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.