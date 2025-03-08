Arkansas State takes on Marshall in Sun Belt Tournament

Marshall Thundering Herd (20-12, 13-6 Sun Belt) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (22-9, 13-5 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against Marshall.

The Red Wolves have gone 13-5 against Sun Belt teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Arkansas State is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Thundering Herd are 13-6 in Sun Belt play. Marshall is third in the Sun Belt scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

Arkansas State is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Arkansas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Pinion averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Izaiyah Nelson is shooting 64.4% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

Obinna Anochili-Killen is shooting 55.4% and averaging 14.0 points for the Thundering Herd. Mikal Dawson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.