Arkansas State hosts Texas State following Pope’s 25-point game

Texas State Bobcats (12-8, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-5, 6-2 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits Arkansas State after Tylan Pope scored 25 points in Texas State’s 89-74 win against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Red Wolves have gone 10-0 in home games. Arkansas State is fifth in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Bobcats have gone 5-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State averages 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Arkansas State averages 78.4 points, 6.6 more per game than the 71.8 Texas State gives up. Texas State has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

The Red Wolves and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Todd is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Joseph Pinion is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pope is shooting 53.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Bobcats. Tyler Morgan is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.