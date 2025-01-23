Arkansas State hosts Appalachian State following Tate’s 20-point outing

Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-7, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (14-5, 5-2 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits Arkansas State after Myles Tate scored 20 points in Appalachian State’s 58-50 victory over the James Madison Dukes.

The Red Wolves have gone 9-0 at home. Arkansas State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Mountaineers are 5-2 in conference play. Appalachian State scores 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Arkansas State makes 41.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Appalachian State averages 69.6 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 70.1 Arkansas State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Todd is averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Red Wolves. Joseph Pinion is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tate is shooting 42.8% and averaging 15.7 points for the Mountaineers. CJ Huntley is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.