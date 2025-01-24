Arkansas State faces South Alabama, seeks 4th straight road win

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-7, 7-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-14, 0-7 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hits the road against South Alabama trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Jaguars are 2-4 in home games. South Alabama is 2-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Red Wolves are 7-1 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State has a 5-4 record against opponents over .500.

South Alabama scores 61.2 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 63.6 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game South Alabama allows.

The Jaguars and Red Wolves face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniela Gonzalez is shooting 26.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 10.3 points and 6.6 rebounds. Rachel Leggett is shooting 58.9% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Crislyn Rose is averaging 8.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Red Wolves. Kennedie Montue is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 58.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

