Arkansas State and Saint Louis square off in NIT matchup

Saint Louis Billikens (19-14, 12-8 A-10) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (24-10, 15-6 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State and Saint Louis meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Red Wolves’ record in Sun Belt play is 15-6, and their record is 9-4 against non-conference opponents. Arkansas State is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Billikens’ record in A-10 play is 12-8. Saint Louis averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Arkansas State is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Arkansas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Todd is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Red Wolves. Joseph Pinion is averaging 14.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games.

Gibson Jimerson is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 18 points. Isaiah Swope is shooting 47.1% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 39.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Billikens: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.