Arkansas Razorbacks take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Tournament

South Carolina Gamecocks (12-19, 2-16 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12, 8-10 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas plays South Carolina in the SEC Tournament.

The Razorbacks are 8-10 against SEC opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Arkansas scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 2-16 against SEC teams. South Carolina ranks seventh in the SEC giving up 71.4 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

Arkansas’ average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 69.8 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 70.9 Arkansas allows.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. South Carolina won the last meeting 72-53 on March 1. Collin Murray-Boyles scored 35 to help lead South Carolina to the win, and Karter Knox scored 11 points for Arkansas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adou Thiero is scoring 15.7 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Razorbacks. Johnell Davis is averaging 14.4 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Jamarii Thomas is averaging 13.1 points for the Gamecocks. Murray-Boyles is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

