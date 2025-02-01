Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions face the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on 12-game losing streak

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-17, 1-7 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-15, 0-7 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB looks to end its 12-game skid when the Golden Lions play Mississippi Valley State.

The Golden Lions have gone 2-4 in home games. UAPB has a 1-8 record against teams above .500.

The Delta Devils have gone 1-7 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is 1-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UAPB scores 50.1 points per game, 28.4 fewer points than the 78.5 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game UAPB allows.

The Golden Lions and Delta Devils match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristyna Boyd is averaging 7.8 points for the Golden Lions. D’Arrah Allen is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jaeda Murphy is averaging 5.7 points for the Delta Devils. D’Yanna Maxey is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 0-10, averaging 48.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 32.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 31.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.