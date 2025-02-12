Arkansas hosts Ole Miss following Scott’s 22-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (16-7, 7-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-17, 2-9 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss visits Arkansas after Madison Scott scored 22 points in Ole Miss’ 66-57 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Razorbacks are 7-7 on their home court. Arkansas has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rebels are 7-4 in conference play. Ole Miss is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Arkansas averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 3.9 per game Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Arkansas gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki Smith is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 10.5 points. Izzy Higginbottom is shooting 41.8% and averaging 25.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kirsten Deans is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging eight points. Scott is averaging 15.6 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

