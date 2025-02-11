Arizona visits No. 20 Oklahoma State following Asi’s 24-point outing

Arizona Wildcats (15-10, 6-6 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (19-4, 9-3 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Oklahoma State hosts Arizona after Anna Gret Asi scored 24 points in Oklahoma State’s 85-55 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cowgirls have gone 14-1 in home games. Oklahoma State ranks fourth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 58.3 points while holding opponents to 35.1% shooting.

The Wildcats have gone 6-6 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Oklahoma State averages 78.9 points, 17.4 more per game than the 61.5 Arizona gives up. Arizona averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Oklahoma State gives up.

The Cowgirls and Wildcats square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging 13.8 points. Stailee Heard is averaging 21 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Jada Williams is averaging 13 points and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Breya Cunningham is averaging 9.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.