Arizona visits No. 20 Oklahoma State after Asi’s 24-point game

Arizona Wildcats (15-10, 6-6 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (19-4, 9-3 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Oklahoma State hosts Arizona after Anna Gret Asi scored 24 points in Oklahoma State’s 85-55 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cowgirls have gone 14-1 at home. Oklahoma State ranks third in the Big 12 with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Stailee Heard averaging 6.4.

The Wildcats have gone 6-6 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona averages 68.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Oklahoma State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Arizona gives up. Arizona has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 35.1% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

The Cowgirls and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heard is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Cowgirls. Micah Gray is averaging 10.0 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Breya Cunningham is averaging 11.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Wildcats. Jada Williams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.