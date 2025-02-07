Arizona takes on conference foe Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-15, 2-9 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (14-10, 5-6 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big 12 foes Arizona and Arizona State meet on Saturday.

The Wildcats are 9-4 in home games. Arizona is ninth in the Big 12 with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Breya Cunningham averaging 5.5.

The Sun Devils are 2-9 in conference matchups. Arizona State is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 70.4 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

Arizona scores 68.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 75.0 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State scores 8.8 more points per game (70.4) than Arizona gives up to opponents (61.6).

The Wildcats and Sun Devils face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Williams is averaging 12.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Lauryn Swann is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nevaeh Parkinson is averaging 9.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Jalyn Brown is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Sun Devils: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.