Arizona State visits UCF on 4-game road skid

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-16, 2-10 Big 12) at UCF Knights (8-14, 1-11 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hits the road against UCF looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Knights are 7-6 on their home court. UCF ranks seventh in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 33.2 rebounds. Achol Akot leads the Knights with 6.8 boards.

The Sun Devils have gone 2-10 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

UCF is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Arizona State allows to opponents. Arizona State has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 42.6% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The Knights and Sun Devils meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlin Peterson is averaging 20.7 points and 2.3 steals for the Knights. Nevaeh Brown is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jalyn Brown is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Tyi Skinner is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 61.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.