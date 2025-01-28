Arizona State visits No. 24 Oklahoma State following Heard’s 34-point showing

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-13, 2-7 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (17-3, 7-2 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Oklahoma State plays Arizona State after Stailee Heard scored 34 points in Oklahoma State’s 71-68 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cowgirls are 12-1 in home games. Oklahoma State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sun Devils are 2-7 in conference matchups. Arizona State is fifth in the Big 12 with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kennedy Basham averaging 4.7.

Oklahoma State makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Arizona State has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Arizona State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Oklahoma State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Heard is shooting 48.1% and averaging 19.0 points over the past 10 games.

Tyi Skinner averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Jalyn Brown is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.