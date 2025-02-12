Arizona State visits No. 12 Texas Tech after Toppin’s 21-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (12-11, 3-9 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-5, 9-3 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -15.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Texas Tech hosts Arizona State after JT Toppin scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 82-73 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Red Raiders have gone 12-2 at home. Texas Tech is 15-5 against opponents over .500.

The Sun Devils are 3-9 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State is 5-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Texas Tech makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Arizona State has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Arizona State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Texas Tech gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance McMillian is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 15.2 points. Toppin is shooting 49.5% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

BJ Freeman is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Alston Mason is averaging 13.9 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Sun Devils: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.