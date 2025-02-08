Arizona State takes on Arizona, aims to break 8-game skid

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-15, 2-9 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (14-10, 5-6 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State comes into the matchup against Arizona after losing eight in a row.

The Wildcats are 9-4 on their home court. Arizona scores 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Sun Devils are 2-9 against conference opponents. Arizona State is sixth in the Big 12 with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Nevaeh Parkinson averaging 6.7.

Arizona averages 68.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 75.0 Arizona State allows. Arizona State has shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The Wildcats and Sun Devils match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Williams is averaging 12.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Isis Beh is averaging 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the last 10 games.

Tyi Skinner is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 15.8 points. Jalyn Brown is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Sun Devils: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

