Arizona State plays Utah for conference showdown

Arizona State Sun Devils (13-15, 4-13 Big 12) at Utah Utes (15-13, 7-10 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gabe Madsen and Utah host Jayden Quaintance and Arizona State in Big 12 play Saturday.

The Utes have gone 14-3 at home. Utah scores 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Sun Devils are 4-13 in Big 12 play. Arizona State averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 3-9 when winning the turnover battle.

Utah’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Utah allows.

The Utes and Sun Devils square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madsen is averaging 15.6 points for the Utes. Ezra Ausar is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

BJ Freeman is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Sun Devils. Alston Mason is averaging 13.7 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Sun Devils: 2-8, averaging 73.4 points, 26.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.