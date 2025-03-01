Arizona State plays Arizona, looks to stop home slide

Arizona Wildcats (18-12, 9-8 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-20, 3-14 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State looks to end its seven-game home losing streak with a win over Arizona.

The Sun Devils are 5-8 on their home court. Arizona State is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 69.7 points while shooting 40.7% from the field.

The Wildcats are 9-8 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Breya Cunningham averaging 5.6.

Arizona State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Arizona gives up. Arizona averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Arizona State allows.

The Sun Devils and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyi Skinner averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Jalyn Brown is shooting 36.3% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games.

Jada Williams averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc. Skylar Jones is averaging 13.9 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 1-9, averaging 66.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.