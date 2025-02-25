Arizona State hosts Saunders and No. 25 BYU

BYU Cougars (19-8, 10-6 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (13-14, 4-12 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 BYU visits Arizona State after Richie Saunders scored 23 points in BYU’s 96-95 victory against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Sun Devils are 5-7 in home games. Arizona State has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cougars are 10-6 in Big 12 play. BYU ranks third in the Big 12 shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

Arizona State’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game BYU gives up. BYU has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Alston Mason is averaging 13.9 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Keba Keita is averaging 6.7 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Saunders is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.