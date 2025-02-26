Arizona State hosts Saunders and No. 25 BYU

BYU Cougars (19-8, 10-6 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (13-14, 4-12 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 BYU visits Arizona State after Richie Saunders scored 23 points in BYU’s 96-95 victory against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Sun Devils are 5-7 on their home court. Arizona State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars have gone 10-6 against Big 12 opponents. BYU is fifth in the Big 12 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Keba Keita averaging 5.0.

Arizona State is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.1% BYU allows to opponents. BYU averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Arizona State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is averaging 12.6 points and four assists for the Sun Devils. BJ Freeman is averaging 11.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games.

Saunders averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Egor Demin is averaging 11 points and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

