Arizona State hosts Prince and No. 10 TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (24-3, 12-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-18, 2-12 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 TCU plays Arizona State after Sedona Prince scored 22 points in TCU’s 85-73 win against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-7 in home games. Arizona State is 2-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Horned Frogs are 12-2 in conference matchups. TCU ranks third in the Big 12 shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

Arizona State scores 69.8 points, 12.7 more per game than the 57.1 TCU allows. TCU has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The Sun Devils and Horned Frogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyn Brown is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Sun Devils. Tyi Skinner is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Prince is averaging 17.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Horned Frogs. Hailey Van Lith is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 0-10, averaging 64.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.