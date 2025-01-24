Arizona State hosts Hylton and Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (11-6, 3-4 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-12, 2-6 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits Arizona State after Tineya Hylton scored 25 points in Cincinnati’s 72-62 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Sun Devils are 5-4 in home games. Arizona State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bearcats have gone 3-4 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Arizona State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.1 per game Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Arizona State gives up.

The Sun Devils and Bearcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyi Skinner is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 15.8 points. Jalyn Brown is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Reagan Jackson is shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 8.3 points. Hylton is shooting 37.1% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

