Arizona State faces TCU after Miller’s 22-point showing

TCU Horned Frogs (13-11, 6-7 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-12, 3-10 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State takes on TCU after Adam Miller scored 22 points in Arizona State’s 111-106 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Sun Devils are 5-5 in home games. Arizona State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Horned Frogs are 6-7 in Big 12 play. TCU has a 5-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Arizona State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.4 per game TCU allows. TCU averages 68.0 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 74.2 Arizona State gives up.

The Sun Devils and Horned Frogs square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Sun Devils. Alston Mason is averaging 13.6 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Brendan Wenzel averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Noah Reynolds is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 2-8, averaging 73.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.