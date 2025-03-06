Arizona plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (19-11, 10-9 Big 12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (19-12, 10-8 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Colorado meet in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Wildcats are 10-8 against Big 12 opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Arizona is ninth in the Big 12 with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Breya Cunningham averaging 5.4.

The Buffaloes are 10-9 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado is ninth in the Big 12 with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Sara-Rose Smith averaging 4.3.

Arizona scores 68.2 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 65.4 Colorado gives up. Colorado averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Arizona gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Williams is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Lauryn Swann is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lior Garzon averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Jade Masogayo is averaging 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.