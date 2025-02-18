Arizona plays BYU after Jones’ 30-point performance

BYU Cougars (13-12, 4-10 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (15-12, 6-8 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts BYU after Skylar Jones scored 30 points in Arizona’s 85-73 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Wildcats have gone 10-5 in home games. Arizona scores 68.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 4-10 against Big 12 opponents. BYU averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Arizona scores 68.1 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 67.3 BYU allows. BYU has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The Wildcats and Cougars face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Williams is averaging 12.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Jones is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Emma Calvert is averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cougars. Delaney Gibb is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.