Aranguren and the Hofstra Pride visit conference foe Campbell

Hofstra Pride (12-10, 4-5 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (11-11, 6-3 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts Hofstra in a matchup of CAA teams.

The Fighting Camels have gone 5-4 in home games. Campbell is eighth in the CAA scoring 71.4 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Pride have gone 4-5 against CAA opponents. Hofstra is 3-2 in one-possession games.

Campbell’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Hofstra allows. Hofstra has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 44.4% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasin Sinani is averaging 13.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Colby Duggan is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jean Aranguren is averaging 14.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Pride. Cruz Davis is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Pride: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.