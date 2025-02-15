Appalachian State visits Tolivert and Georgia State

Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-11, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (13-12, 6-7 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts Appalachian State after Mikyla Tolivert scored 26 points in Georgia State’s 78-69 victory against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Panthers are 8-5 in home games. Georgia State has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mountaineers are 9-4 in conference matchups.

Georgia State is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 39.6% Appalachian State allows to opponents. Appalachian State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Georgia State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tolivert is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Zada Porter is scoring 10.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Elena Pericic is averaging 10.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 13.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

