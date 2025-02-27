Appalachian State visits Marshall following Mingo’s 22-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (17-12, 10-7 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (18-12, 11-6 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts Appalachian State after Dezayne Mingo scored 22 points in Marshall’s 83-66 win over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Thundering Herd are 13-3 in home games. Marshall averages 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 10-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State leads the Sun Belt giving up only 63.2 points per game while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

Marshall averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.8 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Martin is averaging 10.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Myles Tate is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and two steals. CJ Huntley is shooting 51.2% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

