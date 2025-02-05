Appalachian State takes on UL Monroe for conference matchup

Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-9, 8-3 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (9-12, 5-5 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zada Porter and Appalachian State take on Jakayla Johnson and UL Monroe in Sun Belt play Wednesday.

The Warhawks are 5-5 on their home court. UL Monroe is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mountaineers are 8-3 in conference play. Appalachian State is sixth in the Sun Belt giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

UL Monroe’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 67.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 68.1 UL Monroe allows.

The Warhawks and Mountaineers square off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 14.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Warhawks. Meloney Thames is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Porter is averaging 10.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Elena Pericic is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

