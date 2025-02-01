Appalachian State takes on Georgia State following Tate’s 23-point outing

Georgia State Panthers (8-14, 4-6 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-9, 6-4 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -11.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State plays Georgia State after Myles Tate scored 23 points in Appalachian State’s 78-77 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-3 at home. Appalachian State is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 4-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is fourth in the Sun Belt with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Nicholas McMullen averaging 3.5.

Appalachian State averages 69.1 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 80.2 Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Appalachian State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate is averaging 15.9 points, 5.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mountaineers. CJ Huntley is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Toneari Lane averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Cesare Edwards is shooting 53.5% and averaging 19.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.