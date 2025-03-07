Appalachian State Mountaineers play in Sun Belt Tournament against the Marshall Thundering Herd

Marshall Thundering Herd (14-19, 9-12 Sun Belt) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-16, 9-9 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State takes on Marshall in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-9 against Sun Belt teams, with a 4-7 record in non-conference play. Appalachian State has a 4-12 record against teams over .500.

The Thundering Herd’s record in Sun Belt play is 9-12. Marshall has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Appalachian State scores 65.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 67.5 Marshall allows. Marshall averages 67.8 points per game, 0.1 more than the 67.7 Appalachian State allows to opponents.

The teams did not face off in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mara Neira is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 7.6 points and 1.6 steals. Zada Porter is averaging 10.9 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Aislynn Hayes is averaging 16.9 points for the Thundering Herd. CC Mays is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 58.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.