Appalachian State hosts Old Dominion following Davis’ 23-point outing

Old Dominion Monarchs (9-12, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-8, 6-3 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces Appalachian State after Robert Davis Jr. scored 23 points in Old Dominion’s 74-52 win against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-2 at home. Appalachian State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 34.2 rebounds. CJ Huntley leads the Mountaineers with 6.8 boards.

The Monarchs are 5-4 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Appalachian State is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion has shot at a 40.0% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Tate is averaging 15.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Mountaineers. Huntley is averaging 15.5 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games.

Jaden Johnson is averaging 8.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Monarchs. Davis is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.