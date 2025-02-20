Appalachian State hosts Holiman and Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (14-13, 6-8 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-10, 9-5 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays Appalachian State after Adante’ Holiman scored 24 points in Georgia Southern’s 78-75 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Mountaineers are 9-3 in home games. Appalachian State averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 7-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles are 6-8 in conference matchups. Georgia Southern has a 5-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Appalachian State is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Appalachian State gives up.

The Mountaineers and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Huntley is averaging 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Dior Conners is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bradley Douglas is shooting 39.5% and averaging 12.9 points for the Eagles. Holiman is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.