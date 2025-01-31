Appalachian State hosts Addie and Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (10-11, 4-6 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-8, 8-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays Appalachian State after Kaleigh Addie scored 20 points in Georgia State’s 66-62 win against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Mountaineers are 8-2 in home games. Appalachian State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Elena Pericic averaging 3.5.

The Panthers have gone 4-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Appalachian State makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Georgia State averages 66.2 points per game, 0.1 more than the 66.1 Appalachian State gives up to opponents.

The Mountaineers and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pericic is averaging 8.7 points for the Mountaineers. Zada Porter is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Mikyla Tolivert is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Addie is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 12.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

