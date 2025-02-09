Antwi-Boasiako and SFA host UT Rio Grande Valley

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (13-11, 5-8 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (11-13, 4-9 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays UT Rio Grande Valley after Nana Antwi-Boasiako scored 20 points in SFA’s 78-64 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The ‘Jacks have gone 7-6 in home games. SFA is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Vaqueros are 5-8 in Southland play. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks fourth in the Southland with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Howard Fleming Jr. averaging 6.6.

SFA’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Hayman averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Keon Thompson is shooting 48.5% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Dekedran Thorn is scoring 12.0 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Vaqueros. Fleming is averaging 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

