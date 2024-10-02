Antonio Pierce won’t address speculation surrounding Raiders and Davante Adams’ future

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders coach Antonio Pierce channeled his inner Bill Belichick on Wednesday, delivering his own version of “We’re on to Cincinnati” after being asked repeatedly about star wide receiver Davante Adams’ status with the team.

“Davante’s dealing with a hamstring (injury),” Pierce said. “He’s rehabbing, and the rest of us are focusing on Denver.”

The Raiders visit the Broncos on Sunday, and whether Adams will be on the flight to Denver is very much an open question given this week’s developments. He could miss his second game in a row with a hamstring injury, but multiple reports have said he wants out of Las Vegas and that the Raiders might be willing to accommodate such a request.

The first real hint of a potential divorce occurred Tuesday when Adams went on the “Up and Adams Show” and said he hadn’t heard from Pierce since the coach appeared to like a social-media post about possibly trading Adams.

Show host Kay Adams expressed surprise when told that Pierce hadn’t reached out to Adams.

“Yeah, I do, too,” Davante Adams said in response.

Pierce wouldn’t say whether he and Adams have spoken since Tuesday.

“That’s between me and Davante,” Pierce said.

Even before this week, Adams’ name regularly came up in trade rumors because his salary cap hit rises dramatically next year. There also is a question of whether the Raiders might want to acquire assets for a potential rebuild.

Adams remains one of the NFL’s top receivers, even at nearly 32, because of his precise route running and ability to catch passes, even while double teamed. He caught 103 passes last season for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. It was his fifth 1,000-yard season in six years, broken up only by the 997 yards Adams had in 2019. He has caught 18 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown in three games this season.

The number of quality seasons Adams may have left could give possible suitors pause, but if a contending club is looking for a missing piece for a potential Super Bowl run, he could be quite tempting.

A deal, of course, would largely depend on what the Raiders would ask in return, and they gave up a major haul in 2022 to get Adams. Las Vegas sent the Packers first- and second-round picks in that year’s NFL draft and made Adams the highest-paid receiver at the time with a five-year, $140 million contract, with nearly $66 million guaranteed.

His next and final two years are not guaranteed. Adams’ salary-cap hit rises from $25.35 million this season to $44.1 million each of the next two years, according to Spotrac.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 5, so there is time to work out a deal, but the longer Adams remains on the roster also could create a distraction for the Raiders.

Pierce, however, downplayed whether Adams’ presence would be an issue.

“We’re focused on Denver,” he said.

Crosby status uncertain

Defensive end Maxx Crosby missed his first career game Sunday when the Raiders beat the Cleveland Browns 20-16 and there’s been no determination on whether he’ll play in Denver.

Crosby played several games late last season with a knee injury, but Pierce said the club will be more cautious this time.

“If you think about last year, the injury happened later in the season,” Pierce said. “We’re scratching and clawing trying to get in the playoffs. Now it’s early. You can take advantage of the early part of the season. Get him healthy. We’ve got a bye week in the middle. At the end of the day, my job is to protect Maxx Crosby from Maxx Crosby. If it was up to Maxx, he would be out at practice every day and every game.”

Tight end Michael Mayer, who has been away since last week for personal reasons, has not returned. Pierce didn’t have an update on his status.

