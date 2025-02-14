Anochili-Killen leads Marshall against Louisiana after 20-point performance

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-11, 8-5 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-18, 5-8 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits Louisiana after Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 20 points in Marshall’s 91-82 overtime loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 4-11 at home. Louisiana is 4-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Thundering Herd are 8-5 in conference games. Marshall averages 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Louisiana averages 66.1 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 72.1 Marshall allows. Marshall averages 75.8 points per game, 1.6 more than the 74.2 Louisiana gives up.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Thundering Herd square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Garnett is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 10.5 points. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

Anochili-Killen is shooting 55.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.