Anochili-Killen and Marshall host Georgia State

Marshall Thundering Herd (11-9, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-12, 3-4 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -4.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces Georgia State after Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 23 points in Marshall’s 77-64 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Panthers have gone 6-4 at home. Georgia State ranks second in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 35.6 rebounds. Nicholas McMullen leads the Panthers with 10.0 boards.

The Thundering Herd are 4-3 in conference matchups. Marshall averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Georgia State scores 72.2 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 71.0 Marshall allows. Marshall averages 75.0 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 79.3 Georgia State gives up to opponents.

The Panthers and Thundering Herd square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane is averaging 14.4 points for the Panthers. Cesare Edwards is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Dezayne Mingo is averaging 11.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Thundering Herd. Mikal Dawson is averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.