Anochili-Killen and Marshall host Appalachian State

Marshall Thundering Herd (16-12, 9-6 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (17-10, 10-5 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Appalachian State after Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 24 points in Marshall’s 81-77 win against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Mountaineers have gone 10-3 at home. Appalachian State scores 69.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Thundering Herd have gone 9-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is second in the Sun Belt scoring 75.7 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Appalachian State is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Thundering Herd square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Tate is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Mountaineers. CJ Huntley is averaging 14.6 points and 9.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Mikal Dawson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Anochili-Killen is shooting 56.8% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.